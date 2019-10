JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The American Cancer Society kicks off breast awareness month and also their ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign to help raise money for advocacy and research.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is one of the people chosen as a ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ representative this year.

Lumumba along with several other men participating in the event kicked off the month at Thalia Mara Hall.