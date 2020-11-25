Realtor accused of making unwanted sexual advances while showing Madison home

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a realtor for allegedly making unwanted sexual advances while he was showing a house to a woman. The incident happened on Tuesday, November 24, just before 4:00 p.m. at a home on Ina Drive.

Officers said they located the woman standing outside of the home. She stated she had scheduled an appointment to view the house, and she was met at the residence by 38-year-old Casey Jonathon Bridges. Investigators said Bridges is a realtor for Hopper Properties.

According to the victim, Bridges was showing her the house when he began to make inappropriate statements. Police said he attempted to pull the victim towards him and kiss her. She was able to leave the home and call police.

Officers arrested Bridges at the scene. He was charged with simple assault. Bridges posted a $1,000 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 17, 2020, in the City of Madison Municipal Court.

