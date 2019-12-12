Realtors share safety tips after burglaries in the Metro

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)–12 News is focused on homes for sale

after break-ins in Clinton. A spokesperson for the Clinton Police Department says they saw six burglaries over the course of three to six months. A realtor shares advice on how to keep your property

safe.

After breaking open the case, Clinton police also learned there are several more homes for sale burglaries in the metro outside of Clinton. The spokesperson says triple the number they are dealing with.

Essentially police say the burglar goes online to find homes for sale. If no one is there, they go in.



They found dozens of appliances, TVs, tools, and stoves. Police confiscated them from a home on Lake of Pines Drive in Jackson. Katie Warren, the president of the Central Mississippi Realtors say they talk to their sellers when their homes go up on the market.

“For occupied properties, we try to counsel our sellers to try to make sure they lock up all of their valuables such as

guns, jewelry, prescription drugs anything that someone would go out and sell,” said Warren. “If you’re going out of town keep your drapes and everything like normal don’t shut everything off.”

Warren reminds realtors to also keep a close eye on your properties during the holidays.

If you are missing any of your appliances in this recent rash, bring

a police report to the Clinton Police Department to

get your stuff back.



Two suspects are still wanted in the case: 39-year-old Cedric Lemonde Robinson and 47-year-old Brooke Geraldine Robbins, both of Jackson.