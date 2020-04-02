Realtors urge cleanliness among home buyers, sellers

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – House tours are looking a little different since the COVID-19 out br eak. Local real estate agents said buyers are asking sellers to take extra precaution s.

Agent Laura Brownlee said the coronavirus is impacting her business.

“We are offering much more virtual appointments: selling, listing consultations. There are a lot of virtual house tours that are going on, as well as house showings and inspections,” explained Brownlee.

Realtors are not the only ones changing with the times, homeowners are having to adjust also.

Brownlee said, “We’re asking that the seller provide sanitary items for the buyers that are coming in to look at their home, that they have some sort of wipes for them to use, maybe hand sanitizer. Some are asking that people take off their shoes when they come in the front door. Some are providing booties. Another thing sellers are doing are leaving all the lights on and opening all the doors already, so that there is limited touching of their personal things”