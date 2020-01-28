Reba McEntire to headline Mississippi College’s Spring 2020 Scholarship Dinner

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music star Reba McEntire will headline Mississippi College’s Spring 2020 Scholarship Dinner on April 21, 2020. The dinner start at 6:00 p.m. at Anderson Hall.

“Booking an entertainment icon like Reba McEntire as our Scholarship Dinner’s keynote speaker is getting a wonderful response from the Mississippi College family,” President Blake Thompson said. “Her compelling story of growing up on a family ranch in rural America to become a prominent singer and leading actress will be inspirational to our Spring Scholarship Dinner audience. We welcome Reba McEntire to MC to benefit this great cause of scholarships for our students.”

MC’s Spring Scholarship dinner has raised more than $4 million to assist students. Last year’s keynote speaker, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, addressed his faith, family and football at the event.

For additional ticket information, contact Amy Rowan of the Mississippi College Advancement Office at 601-925-3257 or Rowan@mc.edu