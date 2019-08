JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Beware of baby spinach packages from Dole- the company says samples have tested positive for salmonella bacteria.

The spinach being recalled has packaging with a use-by-date of Aug. 5th.

Packages were distributed in 10 states, including New york, Virginia, Illinois and Ohio.

Dole is instructing people to not eat the spinach and put it in the trash.

Learn more on the baby spinach recall dole.com or FDA.gov.