Recall: Taco Bell seasoned beef

Washington, D.C. (WJTV) – The USDA has issued a recall for Kenosha Beef, which supplies seasoned beef products to a number of Taco Bell restaurants in more than twenty states.

The Federal Safety and Inspection Service says the product may contain extraneous matter, including a possibility of metal shavings.

The meat is labeled with a ‘use by’ date of 11/4/19 to 11/18/19 and has an establishment number of EST. 10130 on the case.

To date, no one has reported becoming sick or injured. For more information, go to the USDA website by clicking here.