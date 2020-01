TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has been killed in Mississippi and their brother is being held in his death, a spokesman for the group confirmed Tuesday.

Police found a man dead at a home in the group’s hometown of Tupelo about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The man, identified by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green as Floyd Sullivan, 62, died from apparent gunshot wounds.