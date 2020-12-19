RECH Foundation hosts gift giveaway for children with incarcerated parents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Reaching and Educating for Community Hope (RECH) Foundation will host their annual Gift Give-A-Way to children with a parent in prison. This Drive Through Give-A-Way is on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the parking lot of New Horizon Church International, 1750 Ellis Avenue in South Jackson.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be a drive-through pop-the truck and go. Several random choice gift cards from the former 2018 Miss Mississippi Asya Danielle Branch, who is now Miss USA 2020, will be given away.

This event will provide over 1500 children with Sanitizer wipes, comfort toy, socks, items for the household, Christmas decoration, cleaning supplies, and bottled water during this drive-through event will supplies last.

