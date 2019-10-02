Record heat marks start of the Mississippi State Fair

The livestock barns are always some of the hottest spaces at the Mississippi State Fair. But those competing with their animals this year, they say it’s the hottest start many can remember.
Central Mississippi is experiencing a 36-day streak of temps above ninety degrees.
Organizers placed extra fans in the poultry and cattle barns. Future Farmers of America (FFA) students and their advisors launch baby ducks into elevated ponds for the first time to cool off. And fair administrators put air conditioning into the restrooms.
News 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier hit the pavement (and the barns) to take a closer look.