Recycling after Christmas in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Christmas season brings many people joy, but it can also produce a fair amount of trash, which is why the city of Hattiesburg aims to recycle items left from the holidays.

The city of Hattiesburg hosted its annual Rethink Recycle Stuff the Truck event at Kamper Park. It is typically held following Christmas. The event gives residents the chance to recycle items like paper, cardboard, and Christmas trees.

Programs like Rethink Recycle aims to help improve the community.

Megan Martin said she has been recycling for two years. “When I heard about this event I knew I had to go, I use a friend who lives in Hattiesburg, I use her garbage can once a week and I put my recycled items in it, I think it’s doing my part to help the earth and this city”

Organizers said it is great to see the community come together and support the recycling efforts.

LATEST STORIES: