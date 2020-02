JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross has set up a site in Jackson for people affected by the flood to pick up emergency supplies, light snacks and water. The site will open after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Red Cross Shelter – Jackson: Jackson Police Training Center; 3000 St. Charles Street, Jackson

WJTV 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, February 18, to focus on flood recovery.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.