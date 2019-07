The American Red Cross is holding a training for volunteers Sunday afternoon.

Those interested in volunteering for Red Cross shelters, can train from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Flowood, located at 9 River Bend Pl.

Training is for participants 18 and older, and must bring a picture ID for a background check.

For more information about volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross, click here.