JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Humanities Council has awarded 20 CARES emergency grants, totaling over $250,000, to help support Mississippi cultural organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very pleased to be able to direct these federal emergency funds to help the institutions that preserve and document Mississippi’s rich cultural heritage while enriching the quality of life in our communities,” said Dr. Stuart Rockoff executive director of the MHC.