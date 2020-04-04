Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests

MOULTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama-based linen company Red Land Cotton has announced they will be making masks for UAB while also taking requests on a national level.

In an email sent to CBS 42, Red Land Cotton has partnered up with wedding dress designer Heidi Elnora to take on requests from across the country.

Elnora said in an Instagram post that she’ll be handling all masks requests for the state of Alabama, whereas Red Land Cotton will be handling all requests outside of the state. There have already been 16,000 requests for masks in Alabama alone.

The masks are free, but Elnora says that they are accepting donations for supplies and anything to help cover the cost of shipping for out-of-state requests.

