Reeves, Hosemann and other state leaders tour preliminary EF-4 storm damage in Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss., (WJTV)- A preliminary report out of Jefferson Davis County indicates the tornado that claimed four lives there was an EF-4 with 170 miles per hour winds.

Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves and other state leaders toured some of the damaged areas and stopped in Bassfield.

Storm victims in Jefferson Davis County are picking through the debris of Sunday’s storms.



For some, it’s all they have left and now they’re turning to the government for necessary help.



“Absolute devastation, I don’t know any other way to describe it,” Reeves said.

A state of emergency is in place waiting the federal government’s approval.

Reeves was joined by United States Congressman Michael Guest and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.



“We are here to make sure that we can do everything , as your federal delegation to see that federal aid is going to quickly be coming in to the communities that need it,” Guest said.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also toured damage speaking with many who lost everything



“I’ve been to more of these than I’d like to, but you usually go and give a hug and you tell them you know what do you need how can I help and what not,” Hosemann said. “Now Mississippians can’t even hug each other, so it is a test of our faith and our future.”

Mississippians who want to help can do so by donating.

According to the Lt. Governor:

Unimaginable damage in Jefferson Davis, Covington, and Simpson counties, among other areas in our State. We are being tested, but I have confidence in Mississippi’s faith and future. Pray for your neighbors, and find a way to safely and responsibly offer them a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/m4G62oOhp9 — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) April 14, 2020

What’s needed are nonperishable goods, such as water, cleaning supplies, canned goods, and personal hygiene products, can be delivered to Jefferson Davis County High School.

Clothing donations should be delivered to LL Roberts Methodist Church.