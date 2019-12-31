Reeves keeping director of Mississippi Employment Security

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s incoming governor says he will keep the director of a state agency that connects people with jobs.

Republican Tate Reeves said Tuesday that Jackie Turner has valuable experience as head of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, where she has worked 27 years. Turner has been director of the agency since early 2019.

Reeves is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor. He won the governor’s race in November and will be inaugurated Jan. 14 to succeed two-term Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

Reeves is in the process of choosing directors of several state agencies.