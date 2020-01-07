Reeves plans to keep Snyder as Medicaid director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The incoming governor of Mississippi says he will keep the state’s Medicaid director. Republican Tate Reeves made the announcement Monday.
Drew Snyder has been in charge of Medicaid for the past two years under current Gov. Phil Bryant. Snyder is an attorney. Reeves will be inaugurated as governor on Jan. 14.
Medicaid is a government health insurance program for the needy. It is paid by federal and state tax dollars.
The Mississippi Division of Medicaid has about 900 employees, and about 672,000 people are covered by the program.