Reeves’ volunteers now hitting 125,000 doors before primary Tuesday

Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves made a stop at his headquarters in Flowood Saturday, in order to meet with campaign volunteers, as the primary election nears.

There, volunteers made calls to Mississippi citizens and went out to knock on doors, all in effort to promote Reeves and get people amped up about the election Tuesday.

Reeves said they’re “calling undecided voters [and] calling voters, reminding them to go out to the polls Tuesday.”

“We also sent a big crew knocking on doors. We are going to literally hit 125,000 doors during this primary election cycle of Mississippi.

“It excites me,” he added. “Our volunteers are so dedicated and committed- I’m just so blessed to have their support.”