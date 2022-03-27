BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a Bessemer restaurant Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were called just after 2:20 p.m. to the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North. Upon arrival, they found a man shot dead in the parking lot of Plush Bar and Grill.

Clemons says that there is a male suspect in custody and the scene is secure at this time.

No other information is available.

