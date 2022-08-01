MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.

Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.

  • Stolen 2021 Kia Forte
  • Stolen 2019 Hyundai Elantra
  • Stolen 2021 Hyundai Sonata
  • Stolen 2019 Hyundai Elantra

Police also recovered four stolen vehicles and five handguns. Data from Memphis Police shows that there has been a 45% increase in carjackings since this time last year.

See the charges below:

TOP (L-R): Anton Dickerson, Brandon Colliers, Davidyon Smith
BOTTOM (L-R): Jordan Conard, Marcus Jones, Dcobi Lane
  • 10-year-old
    • Auto Theft
  • 13-year-old
    • Auto Theft
  • Two 14-year-olds
    • Auto Theft
  • Two 15-year-olds
    • Auto Theft
  • 16-year-old
    • Auto Theft
  • Jordan Conard (18)
    • Auto Theft
    • Two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon
    • Evading arrest
  • Marcus Jones (18)
    • Auto Theft
    • Evading arrest
    • Reckless driving
  • Davidyon Smith (19)
    • Auto Theft
  • Robert Gray (20)
    • Auto Theft
  • Brandon Colliers (24)
    • Auto Theft
  • Dcobi Lane (24)
    • Theft of property
    • Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
    • Driving with a suspended/revoked license
    • Violation of vehicle registration
  • Anton Dickerson (36)
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Warrant for aggravated assault