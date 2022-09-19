LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are under arrest in Lafayette Parish following the death of a toddler, stated police.

Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Cormier and Suttoon were both charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to juveniles, stated police.

The child was brought to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. More details will be released when they become available.