DREW COUNTY (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been two years too long for one family to mourn the murder of their loved one. It’s a case investigators say they haven’t given up on and say they will not stop until one Arkansas man’s killer is behind bars.

26-year-old Marquis Martin had been missing for almost a month before he was located near a creek just outside of Wilmar, Arkansas. Autopsy results show Martin was shot in the head. Right now, the Drew County investigators say this case has not gone cold, but information into his death has been minimal.

Over time, many rumors regarding the case circulated across social media, leading to community protests and the family and friends of Martin to do what they can to keep his memory alive.

“Right here we have Marquis’s Memorial Museum. His love, his presence is everywhere. That’s what gets me through”, says Lakisha Arrington, Martin’s mother. A home that was once her only son’s place of comfort is now a community landmark to remember him.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477.

Drew County Sheriff Investigations Division says this case is still open and they welcome any new leads that can help close this case.