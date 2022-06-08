SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made three arrests in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport teen who was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout while inside her home in early May.

Landry Anglin, 13, died shortly after she was struck and wounded inside her South Highland home on Fairfield Ave. on May 1.

CMM eighth-grader Landry Anglin, 13, was inside her Fairfield Avenue home when she struck by a stray bullet from rolling shootout early on the morning of Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Source: Caddo Middle Magnet/Caddo Public Schools)

Police say the CMM eighth-grader was inside her Fairfield Avenue home when she was shot and wounded early on the morning of Sunday, May 1, afternoon by a bullet fired from one of multiple vehicles chasing each other along Erie Street.

In the following days, Shreveport police say their detectives were able to develop two suspects, 23-year-old Kenmicchael Ray and 28-year-old Gavontay Johnson. Investigators were able to get warrants for their arrests on a charge of Illegal Use of a Firearm. Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender task force took Ray and Johnson into custody on those warrants on On May 4 in Arlington, Texas.

Both were extradited back to Caddo Parish. Through further investigation, SPD says homicide detectives were also able to get a warrant charging Kenmichael Ray with one count of Second Degree Murder in Anglin’s death.

Police say they also arrested 23-year-old Keara Russell of Irving, Texas on May 7 for failure to report certain felonies and careless operations.

“The Shreveport Police Department would like to thank the community for the tremendous outpour of information,” SPD said in a statement announcing the arrests. “The information that was provided was instrumental in the investigation of this case.”