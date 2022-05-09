COTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The company that owns a propane gas storage and distribution site in Webster Parish confirms all three men injured Monday morning in a flash fire are employees.

The explosion and flash fire at the Aeropres site off of old Highway 7 just south of Cotton Valley was “limited and lasted for only a few seconds,” according to Environmental Health and Safety Manager David Fox told KTAL/KMSS.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. All three were rushed to the burn care center at Ochsner LSU Health for their injuries. Two were flown by Life Air. The third man was taken by ambulance. Their names have not been released and there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

“At this time, our priorities are our team members; they are like family,” Aeropres Environmental Health and Safety Manager David Fox told KTAL/KMSS. “We sincerely appreciate prayers for these men and their families.”

Within an hour of the fire, Webster Parish Sheriff Parker said the scene was secured and contained, and the lines had been shut down.

A Louisiana State Police hazmat team was called to the scene and will lead the investigation.

“We’re working tirelessly with first responders and regulatory agencies, as well as with health care providers,” Fox said early Monday afternoon.

Aeropres Corporation describes itself as the largest manufacturer and marketer of ecologically safe aerosol propellants, which are used in various spray cans from hair spray and mousses to shaving cream and spray paint. But the company also produces natural gas liquids, such as propane and butane, for the polymer and plastic foam blowing industries.