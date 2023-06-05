BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Six-year-old Taylor Sims not only just graduated from kindergarten, but she graduated with style, elegance, and grace. During her ceremony, a photographer took a picture of Sims showcasing poise, which grabbed many’s attention on social media.

I just was I just shared it because it was like kind of funny to me. I was like look at Taylor but then when I woke up the next morning it’s like I had so many notifications. She’s very outspoken she’s smart, she’s funny, like she keeps the whole house laughing like she keeps everybody on their toes. She’s just a kid.” DeLexus Sims, Taylor’s Mother

Although the picture fascinates the world, Taylor’s mom says this is the norm for her six-year-old daughter. Sims expressed how proud she is to be Taylor’s mother.

To actually have your child that you birth to make such a positive impact on the world right now it’s like great. She got a lot to come for her, but I always tell her to do your best and be your best at whatever. DeLexus Sims, Taylor’s Mother

Taylor has already received recognition from national outlets and notable people. The City of Bastrop will soon recognize her.

I was excited.I just feel good. Taylor Sims

The world should prepare for this six-year-old as she is ready to impact the world.

Taylor has one message she would like to leave for everyone.

I’m Taylor and I’m coming Taylor Sims