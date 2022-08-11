MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 74-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and pistol-whipped outside a senior living apartment building in East Memphis on Monday night.

Police have released pictures of the two men they said attacked Early Irving while he was taking out his trash at the Glendale Park Apartments on Stuart Road.

Irving said he had just put his trash in a dumpster behind the building and was walking back inside when he was ambushed.

“They pulled me back. The short one he said, give me your money,” said Irving.

He said one of them went through his pockets, and the other hit him on the head with his gun and knocked him to the ground.

“Knocked me into a pole, and that’s when he broke my ribs,” Irving said.

He said one of them also cocked his weapon.

“I thought he was going to shoot me,” he said.

Glendale Park Apartments in East Memphis

Other residents who live in his apartment building said they were alarmed by the violence.

“It’s scary,” said Larry Green. ” I won’t go out there late to take out my garbage.”

Police said the robbers took Irving’s wallet and $300.

Irving is still in the hospital being treated for two broken ribs.

If you recognize the robbers, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.