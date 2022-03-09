NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been more than two months since 26-year-old Taylore Jones’ brutal murder and those who loved her still can’t grasp that she’s gone.



“It was really shocking,” said Emily Rowlands, a friend and former manager of Jones.



Jones, a Boston transplant and an employee at Café Negril in the Marigny, was viciously attacked and stabbed to death at her Bywater apartment on December 21, 2021.



“It made no sense, it still makes no sense. And she was murdered, they didn’t steal anything, from what we understand – so it was personal,” said Rowlands.

The New Orleans Police Department released a video of a potential suspect, seen walking towards Jones’ apartment complex then running away shortly after her murder.

In an effort to generate more leads, Crimestoppers just announced an increase to the reward for tips leading to an arrest, now at $7,500 thanks to help from Jones’ friends at Café Negril.



“We had a second line for Taylor, and we raised money that way. We opened up the bar and anything that was sold, went directly to the fund,” said Rowlands.



Jones’ friends laminated dozens of Crimestoppers flyers, posting them across the Marigny and they Bywater with hopes of generating a lead.

Those who knew Jones say she was an outgoing, caring person who loved to sing, dance and skateboard.

On the wall across the stage at Café Negril is a poster of Jones, so she can always be where the music is.



“We put it up here so she could watch the stage and watch the singers and the musicians every night,” said Rowlands.

Those who love Jones say they’re determined to get answers and won’t give up until justice is served.

“If I could talk to Taylor, I’d say we miss you, we think about you every day, and we’re going to find your killer or killers. We won’t stop,” said Rowlands.



