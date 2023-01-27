GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi, were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La.

According to GPD, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales Police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.

Once the suspects pulled off, local authorities followed and attempted to perform a routine traffic stop, which resulted in a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the arrest of the fleeing suspects at the LA 44/LA 42 intersection.

Investigators with the Gulfport Police Department are heading to Gonzales to work with local law enforcement on this investigation.