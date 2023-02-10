BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —Students at Hutchison Elementary spent the end of their school day having fun on the dance floor while supporting a good cause.

The school held a dolphin dance to fundraise for a “Booster Thon.”The two-week fundraiser was to help raise money to help improve the school.

Every minute the kids danced, more money was added toward the fundraiser. Hutchison PTO President, heather register said their goal was to reach was $20,000, but they exceeded that number.

She also said the students worked hard to raise money for the school and asked for sponsorships on their own.

“We’re watching the numbers come in today and with that our students are dancing, the numbers are still going up,” Register said. “So the fact that so much of our community, great parents from afar, wherever they may be, they’ve taken the time to donate to our community and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

Register says next week is a bonus week for students who have not registered.

A link is listed on the Hutchison Elementary School’s Facebook page for anyone to sign up and donate.