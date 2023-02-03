MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher pleaded not guilty to his charges in court Friday, and had more charges added.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson appeared in court Friday morning and was sworn in by Judge Lee Coffee.

The chief prosecutor, Paul Hagerman, explained the suspect’s current and additional charges to WREG. “He has the aggravated rape case. He has a convicted felon in possession of a handgun case. He has the murder and kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher. Then, he has a less serious identity theft case.”

Four different cases are now in one courtroom.

Abston-Henderson’s already court-appointed public defender, Jennifer Case, will also defend him for his additional offenses. “We accept the appointment, we waive formal arraignment by reading of the indictment and enter a plea of not guilty,” said Case.

Judge Coffee addressed Fletcher’s family, telling them it would be a long journey.

“The court system can sometimes move at a snail’s pace. I want to apologize because I wish we could do things a lot more efficiently,” he said.

Hagerman tells WREG that the still grieving family is holding on in order to see justice for Fletcher.

“I met them during the investigation when Eliza was missing,” he said. “They are great people, and their hearts are broken, but they want to see this thing through.

Abston-Henderson is set to appear back in court on Thursday, March 30.