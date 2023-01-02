BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve.

The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO). He was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury.

The Addis Police Department said its officers joined Baton Rouge and Brusly police officers in a high-speed chase on LA 1 involving a suspect accused of stealing a car at 12:30 p.m. Police said an Addis police unit was first to get behind the suspect after turning around on LA 1.

During the chase, an Addis police unit T-boned a vehicle turning onto LA 1, police said. Two Brusly High School cheerleaders were killed in the crash and a male was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The two high school students killed were identified by the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office as Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15.

The suspect police were after was identified as Tyquel Sander, 24, according to Baton Rouge police. Police said Sanders was wanted in connection to breaking into a Baton Rouge home on Blackwell Drive and stealing a vehicle.

In a statement Sunday, the Addis Police Department shared its condolences to the crash victims’ families.

A candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the two teenagers on Monday evening.

WBRSO is leading the investigation.