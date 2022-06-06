Update 6:45 PM: Two are dead and one person is seriously injured after a single-engine plane crashed south of Highway 388.

Airport officials confirmed the plane’s departure was around 4 p.m. from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

They said they declared an emergency right after take-off.

Shortly after, the plane reportedly crashed in the woods.

Authorities used a helicopter to find the plane. The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Florida Aviation Administration took over this investigation.

Original Story:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport confirmed that a plane has gone down Monday afternoon.

They said a single passenger plane crashed just south of Highway 388. First responders are headed to the scene. More details about the crash are not yet available.

We will have more on this breaking story as information is released.