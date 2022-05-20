MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five days out from primary election day, candidates are crisscrossing the state hoping to earn your vote. Here’s a look at what the gubernatorial frontrunners were up to today as we head into the home stretch of the campaign.

After a bill signing Thursday, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey said she’s proud of her work as governor, touting job creation, infrastructure investments and efforts to improve education.

Ivey currently holds a commanding lead in our latest CBS42, Emerson College, The Hill poll of likely Republican primary voters.

“We’ve done a lot there but there’s still a whole lot more to do. So, I look forward to mingling with the people. After Saturday, we’ll have been in all 67 counties,” Ivey said.

Ivey says she’ll be on the road Monday and Tuesday meeting with voters.

Meanwhile, businessman Tim James embarked on day two of his ‘Fight Back’ bus tour, starting near Huntsville and ending in Opelika this evening. James says if elected, the first thing he’ll do is pause the 28-cent state gas tax, call a special session to remove the grocery tax and send out a tax rebate to all Alabamians.

“They are suffering economically now. This, the issue around inflation on food, on gas, on everything is now taking its toll on Alabama citizens, especially working folks,” James said.

Former Trump Ambassador Lindy Blanchard stopped in Montgomery, campaigning with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who participated in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lindell endorsed Blanchard, saying he knows she’ll ensure every legal ballot in Alabama is counted.

“She has the courage to bring the state of Alabama back to where it should be, better than ever,” Lindell said.

“I’m not afraid to take on the establishment. I’m the outsider, not afraid to shine a light on darkness,” Blanchard said.

While our poll finds Ivey has 46% support among Republican voters, 15% of voters are undecided.