TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal jury has found a Cottonwood, Alabama man guilty of trying to entice a minor to have sex.

Jason Earl Kirkland, 44, was convicted Tuesday of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. The two-day trial took place in Tallahassee.

In May 2021, Kirkland contacted what he thought was a 14-year-old girl over the internet and arranged to meet for sex. It was actually an undercover officer participating in a sting operation.

Authorities arrested Kirkland when he showed up at the pre-arranged meeting place in Marianna.

Kirkland faces at least 10 years in prison and could get sentenced to life in prison. Sentencing is set for October 7.