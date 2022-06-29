MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Alabaster, Alabama, woman and former nursing home business office manager has been sentenced after being convicted of theft, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Paige Taylor Smith, 58, pled guilty to two counts of first-degree theft of property on May 17. Smith was then sentenced to 46 months in prison on June 27.

Investigation showed that Smith, while employed as a business officer manager, stole $52,000 from three residents of AHAVA Healthcare in Alabaster.

Upon termination of her employment, Smith got a job at Crowne Healthcare in Montgomery, where she stole $3,000 from a resident.

Prior to being sentenced, Smith paid $54,830 in restitution.

Attorney General Marshall says that his office will remain vigilant in prosecuting similar crimes.

“Theft from residents of a nursing home is a reprehensible act and those who victimize them must be held to account under the law,” said Attorney General Marshall. “My office, working with other state and local agencies, will remain vigilant to identify and prosecute criminals who prey upon the vulnerable.”

Smith will be on supervised probation for 12 months upon release.