ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – 33-year-old Telvin Gullette voluntarily surrendered to the Alexandria Police Department on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 11:15 AM. This self-surrender came in response to an active warrant for Gullette’s arrest in connection with a tragic homicide that unfolded on Sunday, December 31, 2023, in the 2200 block of East Sycamore Street.

Gullette was promptly taken into custody by law enforcement officers and subsequently booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. The charges against him include one count of Second Degree Murder, marking a crucial step forward in the pursuit of justice for the community affected by this violent incident.

The homicide, which occurred just hours before the turn of the new year, has left the Alexandria community in shock and mourning. Authorities are currently treating this as an ongoing investigation, piecing together the events leading up to the tragic incident.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information related to this crime or any other criminal activities in the Alexandria area to come forward. The Alexandria Police Detective Division can be reached at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or individuals can contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Tips and information can also be emailed directly to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously or are seeking a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of CenLa can be reached at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, providing a secure platform to leave tips and obtain a claim number for potential rewards.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are committed to bringing closure to the community and ensuring that justice prevails for the victim and their loved ones. The collaboration between law enforcement and the public remains instrumental in resolving cases and maintaining the safety and well-being of the Alexandria community.