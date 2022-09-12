Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job. (Getty Images)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has released the identity of an alleged murder suspect following a fatal stabbing that left one dead.

According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday when they found 47-year-old, Mendel King, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stabbing wound.

Officers then began an investigation and 46-year-old, Joanne Paige, was taking into custody and charged with murder for allegedly stabbing King.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Stick with News 3 on air and online as the story develops.