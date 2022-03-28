One man sets the stage in Slidell, Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The red carpet is the road to Hollywood.

Sometimes the red carpet happens to be red blacktop.

Yes.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has this Hollywood moment.

It’s a moment you’ll see in lots of movies.

All because of a guy here named Lawrence Barattini.

He’s got Hollywood props and movie sets.

It’s his personal collection that fills what used to be a car dealership.

Now the stuff is rented out to movies made in and around New Orleans.

Here’s a look at the stuff, stuffed into one place.