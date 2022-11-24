ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest.

APD received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old male of Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, Police Chief Ronney Howard has contacted Louisiana State Police and requested that they investigate the incident.