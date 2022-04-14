DESHA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Desha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 277. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 68-year-old Joan Lemonds deceased inside of the residence.

According to deputies, neighbors advised that the shooting occurred inside of the home after an argument took place between Lemonds and the suspect. Deputies have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for the shooting; however, authorities have not released his name.

The Desha County Sheriff’s Department has asked the Arkansas State Police to conduct a criminal investigation of the homicide.