AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing multiple charges involving child sex abuse including sexual torture of a child less than 12-years-old.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Tyler Wade Fox, 24, from Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old, sexual torture, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Auburn Police spoke to a complainant who reported an adult was possibly having sexual contact with a child less than 12-years-old at a residence in Auburn.

Tyler Wade Fox, who was known by relatives of the victim, was identified as the suspect. Fox was located by police and, after further investigation, he was arrested and charged.

Fox was transported to the Lee County jail and is currently held pending a bond hearing. This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.