All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located an adult female who was shot in her abdomen. Shortly after their arrival, authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Q’Juanisha Benson.

Benson allegedly admitted to firing her gun multiple times during the incident; however, she claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. Benson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with Second-Degree Aggravated Battery.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 4:49 PM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. Upon arrival, authorities located an adult female victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a suspect was later located on the 1200 block of Pecanland Road. The shooting is under investigation.

We will keep you updated with the latest.