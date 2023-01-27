MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La.

The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At approximately 11:33 pm, officers responded to the area of West Madison Av. in reference to a shots fired call and located a vehicle wrecked into a wooded area across from St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The victim inside the wrecked vehicle had apparent gun shot wounds and was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively working both cases and seeking any information from the public about either incident. Please call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274) or the MPSO at 318-281-4141.