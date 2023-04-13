NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a close call for a baby and her 12-year-old brother on Wednesday after New Orleans Police say they were forced out of their parked car shortly before two suspects attempted to steal it.

According to the NOPD, the attempted carjacking happened in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive in Algiers around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives say a 36-year-old woman and her two children were parked at a local business when the woman went inside. That’s when police say two suspects, at least one of them a juvenile, approached the car.

One suspect pointed a gun at the woman’s 12-year-old son and demanded he exit the vehicle. The boy complied. We’re told the juvenile suspect removed the other child, an 11-month-old girl, from the car before entering the vehicle.

The suspects then started to drive off, but stopped the car and ran away. It’s unclear why.

No one was injured in the incident, police say. The case remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Latest Stories