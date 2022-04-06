NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning the Humane Society of Louisiana received a report of a baby opossum that was stuck 40 feet off the ground next to a communication line.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a concerned resident saw the frightened animal around 7 a.m. and noticed the animal at the same location several hours later.

Soon after, a team from the HSLA arrived at the location and used a neighbor’s 40-foot ladder to rescue the animal.

After the rescue, the group believed that the tiny creature may have fallen off its mother and was too small to navigate the high wire on its own.

Baby opossums often hang on to the back of their mother for 100 days, before venturing out on their own according to HSLA.

The opossum will be released into the wild when it is old enough to eat on its own.