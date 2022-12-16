BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning.

Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his body was found burned a year and the coroner could not test the body.

The defense said in court that the state did not have enough evidence to put the poison in Hale’s hands.

Hale’s sentencing is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20.