PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a Panama City man reportedly lit a house on fire Monday night.

Reports said 24-year-old Dwight Harrison showed up at a home on White Cap Way in Panama City around 11:15 p.m. Monday night. He reportedly began banging on the door and yelling about getting his stuff from the house.

However, officials said the homeowners did not know who the man was.

The homeowners reportedly demanded Harrison leave. Instead, Harrison poured a flammable liquid on the front porch and lit it on fire, according to BCSO.

Deputies said the entire front door of the home became engulfed in flames. Harrison then reportedly left the property.

Then, around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Harrison came back to the residence and began to repeatedly ring the doorbell and bang on the door, reports said.

BCSO said Harrison then kicked the front door open. Witnesses reportedly pursued Harrison, and law enforcement later detained him.

Harrison was charged with arson and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Bay County Jail on Tuesday morning.