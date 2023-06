Summer vacation has already begun for some across the U.S., and if Memorial Day weekend gives any indication, travelers should expect a busy summer season in 2023. That weekend—largely considered the unofficial start of summer—the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.79 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. And half of Americans say they will take a trip this summer, according to a survey from Deloitte, up from 46% in 2022.

Trips abroad are spiking in popularity as people try to make up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions. However, as inflation makes travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers are opting to cut costs by driving to their destinations and choosing to stay stateside. AAA expected 2 million more travelers on the road during Memorial Day weekend in 2023 than on that same weekend in 2022.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation-rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they can also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes for a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also warm weather, a long beach season, and plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Florida cities dominated the list of best beach towns on the Gulf Coast. But besides the Sunshine State, beachgoers can enjoy the sand and surf in places off the beaten path in coastal Mississippi and Texas.

Stacker crunched the numbers to find the best beach towns on the Gulf Coast. To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National List of Beaches. The EPA list includes only beaches that are used recreationally and open to the public for free or for a fee; it has more than 6,000 beaches on the U.S. Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts, as well as along the Great Lakes, which were identified by states and tribes in response to the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000. The act requires states to report water quality monitoring to an EPA database.

Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance in the following order from most to least important: number of beaches monitored through the BEACH Act, the total shoreline of those beaches, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Business Patterns, and Zillow median home prices.

Read on to get some vacation-planning inspo.

Canva

#50. Orange Beach, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.8

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $616,696

Canva

#49. Fairhope, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.8

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $440,843

Canva

#48. Biloxi, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 5.3

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $213,848

Canva

#47. Aransas Pass, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 2.2

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $191,598

CHoff // Shutterstock

#46. Shalimar, Florida

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.5

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $388,464

Canva

#45. Pass Christian, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.3

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $282,582

Canva

#44. Riviera, Texas

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.1

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $216,940

LukeandKarla.Travel // Shutterstock

#43. Tavernier, Florida

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.2

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $889,104

Canva

#42. Apollo Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $478,627

Nicole Glass Photgraphy // Shutterstock

#41. Longboat Key, Florida

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.2

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $1,115,120

Canva

#40. Clearwater, Florida

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.6

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $351,643

Canva

#39. Portland, Texas

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.4

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $256,123

Michael A Bench // Shutterstock

#38. Ruskin, Florida

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.7

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $352,585

Sam Strickler // Shutterstock

#37. Big Pine Key, Florida

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.8

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $784,190

Canva

#36. Gulf Breeze, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.5

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $471,503

George Dodd III // Shutterstock

#35. Gulfport, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.5

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $181,098

Canva

#34. Port Arthur, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 19.6

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $84,182

Canva

#33. Tampa, Florida

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.6

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $385,570

TimeandTideImagery // Shutterstock

#32. Navarre, Florida

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 15.4

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $407,733

Canva

#31. Sarasota, Florida

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 2.4

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $461,941

Canva

#30. St. Petersburg, Florida

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 1.6

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $355,482

Canva

#29. Eastpoint, Florida

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 14.4

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $738,216

Linda White Wolf // Shutterstock

#28. Venice, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $455,660

The Remote Pilot // Shutterstock

#27. Indian Rocks Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $874,422

Bailey GS // Shutterstock

#26. Grand Isle, Louisiana

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 6.5

– Average swim season length: 183 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84 degrees

– Median home price: $125,781

Canva

#25. Carrabelle, Florida

– Number of beaches: 1

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.8

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $261,205

Mark Peeler // Shutterstock

#24. Waveland, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 3

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 7.5

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $201,755

Canva

#23. Destin, Florida

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 25.4

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $632,517

Canva

#22. Gulf Shores, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 15.0

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $432,098

Matamaniac // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Palacios, Texas

– Number of beaches: 8

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 3.0

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85 degrees

– Median home price: $160,644

Canva

#20. Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.5

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $928,755

Canva

#19. South Padre Island, Texas

– Number of beaches: 9

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 12.8

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $406,800

Canva

#18. Texas City, Texas

– Number of beaches: 4

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 8.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85 degrees

– Median home price: $204,314

Canva

#17. Gilchrist, Texas

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 8.7

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85 degrees

– Median home price: $395,470

Canva

#16. Galveston, Texas

– Number of beaches: 22

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 56.1

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 75 degrees

– Median home price: $349,270

Troy Jacobson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Englewood, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 11.7

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $393,761

Canva

#14. Pensacola, Florida

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.3

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $250,153

Canva

#13. Port St. Joe, Florida

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 37.1

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $470,271

D. Poe // Shutterstock

#12. Panacea, Florida

– Number of beaches: 2

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 13.9

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $365,863

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#11. Cameron, Louisiana

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 8.4

– Average swim season length: 183 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $167,056

JStepan // Shutterstock

#10. Port Bolivar, Texas

– Number of beaches: 8

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 14.2

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $438,859

Canva

#9. Panama City Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 14.0

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79 degrees

– Median home price: $491,863

Canva

#8. Naples, Florida

– Number of beaches: 7

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.5

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $581,150

Grossinger // Shutterstock

#7. Rockport, Texas

– Number of beaches: 9

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $320,495

CalebRyan // Shutterstock

#6. Freeport, Texas

– Number of beaches: 8

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 20.9

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85 degrees

– Median home price: $125,879

Canva

#5. Port Aransas, Texas

– Number of beaches: 10

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 20.1

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $576,533

Canva

#4. Fort Walton Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 9.3

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83 degrees

– Median home price: $335,295

Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Port Lavaca, Texas

– Number of beaches: 9

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 4.5

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $171,082

Canva

#2. Panama City, Florida

– Number of beaches: 6

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 22.7

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82 degrees

– Median home price: $268,370

Canva

#1. Corpus Christi, Texas

– Number of beaches: 31

– Miles of monitored shoreline: 34.2

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86 degrees

– Median home price: $212,542

Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.