BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney Juandalynn Givan released a video on Monday from a bystander showing the moments that led to Birmingham Police using a stun gun to detain Minor High School Band Director Johnny Mims.

Birmingham Police say it happened after the Minor and Jackson Olin High School football game last Thursday. On Monday night, BPD released the body camera footage showing the officer who used the stun gun on Mims.

BPD said officers were trying to clear out the stadium when they asked both Minor and Jackson Olin’s band directors to stop their performances. Police say Jackson Olin’s band stopped while Minor’s did not, and Johnny Mims didn’t comply.

Mims was treated at UAB Hospital and arrested. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Following his arrest, Jefferson County Schools released a statement saying they are in the process of gathering all the facts and have no further comment. They also shared that Mims is on administrative leave per protocol.

“This matter never should have happened, and they were out of order,” Givan said.

Givan told CBS 42 that she plans to talk more about the incident during a Wednesday morning press conference, as she is representing Mims in court.

“My client is innocent of all charges,” Givan said. “We will have our day in court and the world will see what happened on September the 14th and the level of shame that incident has brought to the city of Birmingham.”

According to Givan, Mims is pursuing legal action against BPD and seeking damages for pain and suffering.